A Place To Bury Strangers have announced a new 7″ series called The Sevens, which has four entries overall and will be rolled out from now until April. Each 7″ contains two tracks left over from the writing and recording of their most recent full-length, 2022’s See Through You.

“When looking back at the recordings that were done around the time of See Through You, there were a bunch of great tracks that just captured life back then and really had something incredible going on,” the band’s Oliver Ackerman shared in a statement, continuing:

Even though they are a bit raw and a bit personal, I thought it would be a mistake if they didn’t come out. I thought it would be best to go back to my roots and put out a series of 7-inches the way A Place To Bury Strangers started. That strange weird format where the tracks each speak for themselves; no album context to muddy the water. These tracks are such a contrast to the way I am feeling now and the current songs we’ve been working on so slip back into this moment in time.

The first installment of The Sevens is out digitally today and it includes the songs “Change Your God” and “It Is Time.” Check out the former below.

“Change Your God” b/w “It Is Time” will be out physically this Friday, February 23 — pre-order it here.