Moor Mother – “All The Money” (Feat. Alya Al-Sultani)

Ebru Yildiz

New Music February 20, 2024 10:20 AM By James Rettig

Moor Mother’s new album The Great Bailout is being released in a couple weeks, and Camae Ayewa introduced it with “Guilty” last month, a track which featured contributions from Mary Lattimore, Lonnie Holley, and Raia Was. Today, Moor Mother is sharing a new single, “All The Money,” which was co-produced by Vijay Ayer and features the British-Iraqi singer Alya Al Sultani. It comes with a music video directed by Cauleen Smith. Watch and listen below.

The Great Bailout is out 3/8 via Anti-.

