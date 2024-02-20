angelic milk – “Diana Ross”

New Music February 20, 2024 1:30 PM By James Rettig

angelic milk – “Diana Ross”

New Music February 20, 2024 1:30 PM By James Rettig

It’s been a long while since we’ve heard from angelic milk, who we named a Band To Watch back in 2015 and whose debut full-length DIVINE BIKER LOVE was our Album Of The Week in 2019. But today angelic milk, who have since relocated from St. Petersburg to Berlin, has a new single out in the world, “Diana Ross,” a dreamy one about what it feels like to be stuck in a crush. “Every night I feel like the little mermaid singing, ‘If I don’t see the Prince I’ll die,'” Sarah Persophona sings on it. “But every morning I wake up and somehow I am still alive.” The chorus goes on to reference Ross and the Supremes’ “Someday We’ll Be Together.” Check out “Diana Ross” below.

“Diana Ross” is out now via Crunch Tapes.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Billy Joel Has Chosen His Best Song, And It’s One Of The Hits He Wrote About Elle MacPherson

5 days ago 0

Watch Post Malone & Eddie Vedder Duet On Pearl Jam & Tom Petty Songs At Reportin’ For Duty Benefit

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” (Feat. Wanz)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest