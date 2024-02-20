It’s been a long while since we’ve heard from angelic milk, who we named a Band To Watch back in 2015 and whose debut full-length DIVINE BIKER LOVE was our Album Of The Week in 2019. But today angelic milk, who have since relocated from St. Petersburg to Berlin, has a new single out in the world, “Diana Ross,” a dreamy one about what it feels like to be stuck in a crush. “Every night I feel like the little mermaid singing, ‘If I don’t see the Prince I’ll die,'” Sarah Persophona sings on it. “But every morning I wake up and somehow I am still alive.” The chorus goes on to reference Ross and the Supremes’ “Someday We’ll Be Together.” Check out “Diana Ross” below.

“Diana Ross” is out now via Crunch Tapes.