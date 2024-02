It’s been a long while since we’ve heard from angelic milk, who we named a Band To Watch back in 2015 and whose debut full-length DIVINE BIKER LOVE was our Album Of The Week in 2019. But today angelic milk, who have since relocated from St. Petersburg to Berlin, has a new single out in the world, “Diana Ross,” a dreamy one about what it feels like to be stuck in a crush. “Every night I feel like the little mermaid singing, ‘If I don’t see the Prince I’ll die,'” Sarah Persophona sings on it. “But every morning I wake up and somehow I am still alive.” The chorus goes on to reference Ross and the Supremes’ “Someday We’ll Be Together.” Check out “Diana Ross” below.

Diana Ross by angelic milk

“Diana Ross” is out now via Crunch Tapes.