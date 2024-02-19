Last Year’s Five Best-Selling Cassettes Were All Taylor Swift And Guardians Of The Galaxy Albums

Cassette sales are still a very small fraction of the recorded music retail market — just 0.41% of all albums sold in the US last year — but sales have been steadily rising for the past decade, fueled in part by a nostalgia factor among younger listeners and limited-edition runs from major artists. It will come as no surprise that Taylor Swift accounts for two of the top five best-selling cassettes from 2023, per figures just released by Billboard. Her two re-recorded albums from last year, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) are #2 and #5 respectively, with 17,500 and 11,500 copies sold.

Taking the top spot and the other two spots in the top 5 are all three volumes of the Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtrack. Volume 1 of the Awesome Mix is last year’s top-seller with 18,000 copies. Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 is #3 at 16,000 copies, and Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 is at #4 with 13,000 copies. The cassette edition of Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 have been available since those movies came out; Vol. 3 was released earlier this year to coincide with the film.

Here’s the list of the best-selling cassettes from 2023:

01 Various Artists – Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 1: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 (18,000 copies)

02 Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (17,500)

03 Various Artists – Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (16,000)

04 Various Artists – Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 (13,000)

05 Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (11,500)

06 Nirvana – Bleach (8,000)

07 Metallica – 72 Seasons (7,500)

08 Various Artists – Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Mix, Vol. 1 (6,000)

09 Various Artists – Barbie: The Album (5,500)

10 Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher (5,500)

436,400 cassettes were sold in the US last year, down only 0.75% from 2022.