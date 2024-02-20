Last month, the North Carolina folk duo Magic Tuber Stringband announced a new album, Needlefall (their first for Thrill Jockey), and shared its lead single “Days Of Longing.” Today, they’re back with another song from the album, “Twelfth House.” “I wrote Twelfth House for fiddle,” Courtney Werner, one-half of the group, explained. “I tried to take a fingerstyle guitar composition approach for fiddle and write the primary part. For me that meant repeating phrases, rhythmic bowing across strings, double stops and chorded shapes.” Listen below.

Needlefall is out 3/22 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.