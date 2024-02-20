The White Lotus’ Will Sharpe Cast As Mozart In New Amadeus Series

Will Sharpe, the English actor who first came to a lot of people’s attention in the second season of The White Lotus, will portray Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the Sky Original mini-series Amadeus. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the series is a reimagined adaptation of the 1979 play of the same name, which was already adapted as a film in 1984 that won Best Picture (and seven other awards) at the Oscars.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Recently unemployed and without the management of his father, Amadeus finds an unlikely ally in a young singer who will become his wife, fiery Constanze Weber Mozart. Her connections help bring him into the orbit of the court composer Antonio Salieri, setting the three of them on a collision course that will ultimately define their lives and their legacies for years to come.

Sharpe is also attached to direct the film adaptation of Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner)’s memoir Crying In H Mart.