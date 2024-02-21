Prefuse 73 – “The End Of Air”

New Music February 21, 2024 1:37 PM By James Rettig

Prefuse 73 – “The End Of Air”

New Music February 21, 2024 1:37 PM By James Rettig

Last month, producer Guillermo Scott Herren announced a new album as Prefuse 73, New Strategies For Modern Crime Vol. 1, which will be out in March. He shared lead single “A Lord Without Jewels” from it at the time, and today he’s back with another one, “The End Of Air.”

“I’ve lived in NYC since the 90s but I think during the post-Covid era, most ‘media’ has become obsessed with crime statistics and inflated ‘fear’ over basic human needs,” Herren shared in a press release about his new album. “I wanted to channel this surreal landscape — where crime has become a strange form of entertainment and journalistic distraction into sound.”

“I always have a movie or some random visuals playing on mute behind me in the studio,” he continued. “It could be horror from any era or just an old Fellini film; they tend to be playing on a loop. I will turn around from the mixing board and just stare at the images to get inspired.”

Listen to “The End Of Air” below.

New Strategies For Modern Crime Vol. 1 is out 3/22 via Lex Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

No Values Festival Has Classic Punk & Ska, Sublime & Power Trip With New Singers, & More

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” (Feat. Wanz)

3 days ago 0

Roots Picnic 2024 Has Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, André 3000, Victoria Monét, & More

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest