Solange Is Writing Tuba Music Now

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

News February 20, 2024 7:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Solange last released an album in 2019 with When I Get Home. In 2022, she was busy composing a ballet score; now, she’s preoccupied with playing the tuba.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the R&B musician said, “I’ve started writing music for the tuba, and I am trying to talk myself into releasing it, but I can only imagine the eye rolls from people being like, this bitch hasn’t made an album.”

“It sounds like what the gut feels like to me,” she continued. “There’s a way that it takes up space that you can’t deny, and it also just feels very Black to me.”

André 3000 collab when.

