Perfume Genius – "What A Difference A Day Makes" (Dinah Washington Cover)

Jack Antonoff executive produced the soundtrack for The New Look, an Apple TV+ series focused on the fashion industry in Paris during World War II — the show’s first three episodes came out last week, and a new one is up on the streaming service today.

Antonoff’s soundtrack has a bunch of notable artists covering period-appropriate standards, and so far we’ve heard contributions from the 1975, Lana Del Rey, and Florence + The Machine. Today, Perfume Genius’ cover for the show was released. It’s his take on “What A Difference A Day Makes,” which was popularized by Dinah Washington in the ’50s and originally written in Spanish by Mexican songwriter María Grever in the ’30s.

Here’s the cover:

The New Look will also feature covers from Nick Cave, Bleachers, Beabadoobee, and Bartees Strange, though there’s no release date for the whole thing yet.

