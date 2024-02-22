The High Llamas – “Sisters Friends” (Feat. Rae Morris)

Simon Russell

New Music February 22, 2024 10:12 AM By Tom Breihan

The High Llamas – “Sisters Friends” (Feat. Rae Morris)

Simon Russell

New Music February 22, 2024 10:12 AM By Tom Breihan

Next month, Sean O’Hagan’s long-running sophisticated avant-pop project the High Llamas will release the new album Hey Panda. O’Hagan wrote the tracks during lockdown, under the influence of TikTok, and we’ve already posted the title track and “Toriafan.” Now, the High Llamas have shared another single, and it’s a duet with the UK singer-songwriter Rae Morris.

Rae Morris, a big High Llamas fan, sings backup on a bunch of Hey Panda songs, but she really takes the lead on the new one “Sisters Friends.” It’s a warped piece of lounge-R&B with lush, jazzy, surprising things going on with synths, pianos, acoustic guitars, bass, and drum machines. Sean O’Hagan hits some falsetto notes on the chorus, but it’s not really a duet.

In a press release, O’Hagan says, “This song traces a homeless man and his dog from London to the Isle of White, off the UK southern coast. The man makes a living playing a Japanese instrument called a shakuhachi… Rae sings it with open generosity, almost like a folk performance, but the tune is deffo from the church.” Rae Morris says that it’s “a big honor” to work with the High Llamas, and she adds, “I feel very at home with its story and calm, elegant beauty.” Watch the song’s Simon Russell-directed video below.

Hey Panda is out 3/29 on Drag City.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

No Values Festival Has Classic Punk & Ska, Sublime & Power Trip With New Singers, & More

2 days ago 0

Mark Ronson Recruits Rockers To Endorse His Stepdad’s Band For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

2 days ago 0

Watch Eddie Vedder Inherit A Sealed Pearl Jam CD Longbox From Steve Aoki’s Audio Grading Company

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest