The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Vampire Weekend - "Capricorn"

Here comes a feeling you thought you’d forgotten. For those that weren’t vibing with Father Of The Bride (shame on you), Vampire Weekend are ready to give you want you wanted. “Capricorn” and its counterpart “Gen X Cops” sound like the band’s discography collapsing in on itself. It’s all so familiar, but something’s off. It’s dense and dirty. The production is willfully difficult, all those layers that Ezra Koenig and his go-to Ariel Rechtshaid built up are a muddle. It’s like going to a college reunion and everyone’s worse off. Those hallowed halls are dimmer. There’s mud on the parquet floors. Fuck, is the mansard roof leaking?!



It’s all intentional. Of course it is. Vampire Weekend have long been concerned with the slow march of history, the inexorable churn of time, that low click of a ticking clock. What’s old will become new again, and what’s new is already dying. “Capricorn,” named after the astrological sign that straddles the old year and the new, is filled with sonic allusions to past glories. Koenig sings about “sifting through centuries for moments of your own,” and you get the sense that he’s been engaging with his own band’s mythology, turning it on its head and providing you a haunted-house version of what you thought you needed. And then that sound cuts through — you know the one, mangled and yawning and cacophonous. It’s all too much. Welcome back. —James