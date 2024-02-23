For the past few decades, Martin Sorrondeguy has left a huge imprint on American DIY music. As the frontman of legendary bands Los Crudos and Limp Wrist, Sorrondeguy has radicalized a whole lot of people. A few years ago, Sorrondeguy got together with members of the thrashy Chicago hardcore band Sin Orden to start a new group called Canal Irreal. They released a great self-titled debut album in 2021, and their second one drops today.

Someone Else’s Dance, Canal Irreal’s second LP, is tough and bracing and melodically intense. The band’s sound is fast like hardcore but spacey like post-punk. It’s got hooks, but it never lets up. Throughout, Martin Sorrondeguy — singing in English this time — radiates serious magnetism while bellowing in a throat-shredded roar. Stream the new album below.

<a href="https://beachimpedimentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/someone-elses-dance">Someone Else's Dance by Canal Irreal</a>

Someone Else’s Dance is out now on Beach Impediment Records.