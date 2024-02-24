Watch Jenn Wasner, Mandy Moore, Hand Habits, & More Sing “With A Little Help From My Friends” At The Piano Recital At Carnegie Hall

News February 24, 2024 12:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

On Friday, The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall took place with Mandy Moore, Margo Price, Jenn Wasner, Hand Habits, and more. The finale had every performer join to sing “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, who’s also Moore’s husband, was on lead vocals for the Beatles cover.

The annual events brings indie musicians together to give individual performances. Last year, The Piano Recital had Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, Kevin Morby, Eric D. Johnson, and more, and the finale was a cover of the Beatles’ “Let It Be.”

Watch the rendition of “With A Little Help From My Friends” below.

