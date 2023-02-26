Watch Japanese Breakfast Perform Sable Soundtrack Songs At Carnegie Hall Piano Recital

News February 26, 2023 10:06 AM By James Rettig

Watch Japanese Breakfast Perform Sable Soundtrack Songs At Carnegie Hall Piano Recital

News February 26, 2023 10:06 AM By James Rettig

Last night, a bunch of indie rock musicians took the stage at Carnegie Hall for a show called “The Piano Recital,” featuring solo piano performances from Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, Kevin Morby, Eric D. Johnson (of Fruit Bats and Bonny Light Horseman), Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, Uwade, Phil Cook, and Johanna Samuels. Each artist got to perform two songs, and they all came together at the end to sing the Beatles’ “Let It Be.”

Not many videos from the event are out there right now, but one has surfaced of Zauner performing “Better The Mask,” from her soundtrack to the video game Sable. There’s also audio of her performing Sable‘s “Ballad 0.” Check that out alongside some photos from the night below.

And here’s a clip of the “Let It Be” cover:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

6 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

5 days ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

7 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

7 days ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

7 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest