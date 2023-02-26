Last night, a bunch of indie rock musicians took the stage at Carnegie Hall for a show called “The Piano Recital,” featuring solo piano performances from Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, Kevin Morby, Eric D. Johnson (of Fruit Bats and Bonny Light Horseman), Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, Uwade, Phil Cook, and Johanna Samuels. Each artist got to perform two songs, and they all came together at the end to sing the Beatles’ “Let It Be.”

Not many videos from the event are out there right now, but one has surfaced of Zauner performing “Better The Mask,” from her soundtrack to the video game Sable. There’s also audio of her performing Sable‘s “Ballad 0.” Check that out alongside some photos from the night below.

And here’s a clip of the “Let It Be” cover: