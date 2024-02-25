SAG Awards: Barbra Streisand Wins Life Achievement, Billie Eilish Autographs Melissa McCarthy’s Head

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place last night in Los Angeles, and it was the first time that the ceremony was broadcast live on Netflix. Barbra Streisand was the recipient of this year’s Life Achievement Award.

“I remember dreaming of being an actress as a teenager sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of coffee ice cream and a movie magazine,” she said during her speech. “Sometimes after school, I’d go to the Astor Theater next door to Erasmus High School where they showed foreign films in black-and-white… And then one Saturday, I vividly remember going to the Loew’s theater and buying a 25-cent ticket and walking into the middle of Guys And Dolls and oh my God – everything was so beautiful up on that screen – the colors, the sets, unlike our apartment where my mother covered everything with plastic.”

She was introduced by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper. Late last year, Streisand published her autobiography My Name Is Barbra. Here’s her speech:

During the show, Billie Eilish autographed Melissa McCarthy’s head while they were presenting the award for Female Actor In A Comedy Series: