Goo Goo Dolls Sci-Fi Jukebox Musical In Development

A Goo Goo Dolls sci-fi jukebox musical is in development. According to Playbill, the musical is set to have its first public performance early next month at an industry preview in New York.

It’s called Here Is Gone, and was written by playwright James Meneses. Songs featured apparently include “Name,” “Truth Is A Whisper,” “Feel The Silence,” and “Black Balloon.” The plot was summed up as such: “a dystopian sci-fi story that imagines a future world where dreaming has been made illegal.”

The production is directed by Daniella Caggiano, and Noah Turner handled musical direction. The cast for the preview includes Bailee Endebrock, Sebastian Arroyo, Randall Scott Carpenter, and Steve Shoup.

The industry presentation for the Goo Goo Dolls musical will take place on March 7.