Sega Bodega — the producer who has racked up credits for Björk and Rosalía, Caroline Polachek, Shygirl, Eartheater, and many more — put out a new single, “Deer Teeth,” a few weeks back in anticipation of a new album that’s due out later this year. Today, he’s back with another track, “Set Me Free, I’m An Animal,” which comes attached to a music video directed by Claire and Rick Farin of Actual Objects. Watch and listen below.