Salvador Navarrete, the Irish-born producer who records as Sega Bodega, has done a lot of great work with other artists in the past few years. Sega Bodega has collaborated with people like Shygirl, Eartheater, and Caroline Polachek, and he also co-produced Björk and Rosalía’s recent collaboration “Oral.” On his own, Sega Bodega has also released two albums and a whole bunch of EPs and tracks, and he’s got an as-yet-unannounced new album on the way. Today, he’s got a new single, and it’s a good one.

The new Sega Bodega solo track “Deer Teeth” is a lovely piece of hazy, forward-thinking electronic music. It’s warped, woozy, layered synthpop with gasping Auto-Tuned vocals that remind me of the first cloud-rap wave. This thing has a beat, but it doesn’t make too much sense to call it dance music. Instead, it goes for soothing panoramic-soundscape feelings. If they still had raves with chillout tents in 2024 — and I really hope they do, somewhere — then “Deer Teeth” is the kind of song that should get played there. Check it out below.

