Miracle Legion Announce Reunion Tour

In 2016, Miracle Legion played their first show in 20 years. Earlier this month, they appeared on the lineup for Solid Sound Festival, and today they shared dates for a reunion tour.

Though it’s only six dates, a tour from the New Haven indie rock band is a gift considering they said their performance in 2017 in San Francisco was their last. The tour is to support the reissue of their 1987 album Surprise Surprise Surprise, out on June 1. Read their statement:

Surprise, Miracle Legion are playing live again. Way back in 2017 they announced at a show in San Francisco that it would be their last performance. They told a lie. This June they’ll be doing a short east coast tour in support of the re-release of their classic album Surprise Surprise Surprise. The run starts in New Hampshire and ends at Wilco’s Solid Sound Fest at MassMoca. The set list will likely lean heavy on the Surprise record which is being re-release on vinyl June 1. The record has been remastered and re-mixed by Paul Kolderie (Radiohead, Pixies, Throwing Muses). Miracle Legion formed in the the 80’s and became something of a cult hit following acclaim from the likes of NME and Melody Maker and the release of their debut album on Rough Trade Records. They released several albums and toured the US and Europe. They split in the 90’s and did other things. Singer Mark Mulcahy would go on to form Polaris and make solo records and Scott Boutier and Dave MaCaffrey joined up with Frank Black and became The Catholics.

Check out the tour dates below. Find ticket information here.

06/20 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

06/21 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

06/29 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

06/30 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival