Watch Courtney Love & Billie Joe Armstrong Cover Cheap Trick & Tom Petty In London

Last month, Green Day shared their new album Saviors. Tonight in London, Billie Joe Armstrong took a break from Green Day duties to perform in his cover band the Coverups at The Garage. He was joined on stage by Courtney Love for a couple songs.

Covers of the night included the Ramones, Nirvana, the Pretenders, Sex Pistols, Bryan Adams, the Clash, the Strokes, and David Bowie. Love joined them for Cheap Trick’s “He’s A Whore” and “Surrender,” as well as Tom Petty’s “Even The Losers.” Love greeted the audience by saying, “Thank you, Billie Joe. My name is Courtney Love — you may not remember me. I’ve been living in a cave in Birmingham for about nine years. We’ll give this a fucking try, right?”

Check out footage below.