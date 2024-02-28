Ja Rule Denied Entry Into UK, Tour Canceled

Ja Rule was all set to embark on his Sunrise Tour across the UK and Ireland this March, but the sun has set on those plans. The veteran rapper announced on Twitter that he’s been denied entry into the UK due to his criminal record. Here’s what he wrote:

I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come… 🤬💔 The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records. In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison. This… 🤬

People points out that, according to Unlock, a UK charity created to help people with criminal records, the country will typically refuse entry to individuals who “have previously been convicted of a criminal offense punishable by at least 12 months imprisonment.” Ja Rule was sentenced beyond that one-year threshold on charges of both illegal gun possession and tax evasion. The charges against him in connection to Fyre Festival were dropped.

We recently spoke to Ja for a We’ve Got A File On You interview.

