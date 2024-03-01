Stereogum x German Music @ SXSW 2024 Events Announced

Stereogum is partnering with German Music Export to present musicians from the country at this year’s SXSW.

German’s Music @ SXSW’s 2024 programming will kick off with an official nighttime showcase on Tuesday, March 12th displaying the innate power of modern classical music at the Central Presbyterian Church with performances from Grandbrothers, Lisa Morgenstern, and Sofi Paez. It will continue the next evening Wednesday, March 13th with an official showcase rave at the Coconut Club Rooftop spotlighting the diversity of Germany’’s electronic industry, with sets from Sofia Kourtesis, Malugi, Nils Hoffmann, and Session Victim.

In addition to the music showcases German Music @ SXSW will also host an exclusive invitation-only luncheon at the Uptown Sports Club on Wednesday, March 13th. US music business professionals wishing to attend the Luncheon on March 13 can reach out to the project manager at max.domma@germanmusic-sxsw.com.

Later that week, on Friday, March 15th German Music @ SXSW will host an official daytime showcase spotlighting Germany’s exciting newcomers across a diverse representation of genres including indie and electronic music further encompassing the country’s unique musical prowess. Performers include ÄTNA, Lie Ning, Meagre Martin, Orbit, and Willow Parlo. This showcase will be accompanied by a BBQ and free drinks which is free of charge and offers primary access for music industry professionals with RSVP. More information can be found here.

German Music Export by Initiative Musik is dedicated to strengthening the presence of German music internationally. Through a range of international activities — including collaborations with international showcase festivals, active membership in international networks like EMEE and ESNS EXCHANGE, and the development of its own funding programs (International Tour Funding, DO! Export and GO! Export) — German Music Export provides musicians and music professionals based in Germany with diverse opportunities to enhance their visibility abroad and expand their international networks.

You can find set times for the events at Initiative Musik.