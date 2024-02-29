Eels – “Time”

New Music February 29, 2024 12:15 PM By James Rettig

It’s Eels time! The long-running band led by Mark Oliver Everett has announced a new album called Eels Time!, which will be out in June. It’s the follow-up to 2022’s Extreme Witchcraft. Today, Eels are sharing the album’s lead single and opening track, the gentle acoustic song “Time.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Time”
02 “We Won’t See Her Like Again”
03 “Goldy”
04 “Sweet Smile”
05 “Haunted Hero”
06 “If I’m Gonna Go Anywhere”
07 “And You Run”
08 “Lay With The Lambs”
09 “Song For You Know Who”
10 “I Can’t Believe It’s True”
11 “On The Bridge”
12 “Let’s Be Lucky”

Eels Time! is out 6/7 via E Works/Play It Again Sam. Pre-order it here.

