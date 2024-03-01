JJ & The A’s – “Generation”

New Music March 1, 2024 4:56 PM By Chris DeVille

The Copenhagen/Barcelona punk band JJ & The A’s released their debut 7″ last year, and I thought it was rad. They’ll follow up that self-titled effort with a second EP two weeks from now. It’s called Eyeballer, and today we get to hear its rampaging opener “Generation,” one of those punk tracks where the insane hookiness is locked in battle with the powerhouse intensity. This one moves with unhinged energy but never goes off the rails, with hard-charging guitar-based action buoyed by organ-esque synth parts that add to the chaos. Listen below.

Eyeballer is out 3/15 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. Pre-order it here.

