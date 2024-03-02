“The Real Steve Winwood” Tells Seth Meyers Any Politician Can Use His Songs

Last month, Johnny Marr responded to the Smiths being featured on Donald Trump’s pre-rally playlist: “Consider this shit shut right down right now.” This inspired a segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers with Andy Samberg as the English musician Steve Winwood.

“I wanted to come on your show and tell all these politicians — Democrat, Republican, whatever that weirdo Kennedy guy is — they can use my songs any time they want,” he said. “I am down. The whole catalog. ‘Higher Love,’ ‘Back In The High Life,’ ‘Valerie,’ ‘Higher Love,’ ‘Back In The High Life,’ ‘Valerie.’ And if they want to play ‘Higher Love,’ ‘Back In The High Life,’ or even ‘Valerie,’ that’s fine by me.”

Watch it below.