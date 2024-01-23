Johnny Marr Responds To Trump Using The Smiths In Pre-Rally Playlist

Over the years, candidates for public office have gotten a lot of cease-and-desist demands from musical artists who aren’t happy with their music being used at political rallies. It’s especially common to see liberal musicians demanding Republicans stop using their work. Donald Trump has been through that whole cycle many times, with acts like the Village People, John Fogerty, Phil Collins, Linkin Park, and others protesting his use of their songs. Now we can add the Smiths to that list.

As political reporter Ben C. Jacobs points out, Trump included the Smiths’ “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want” in his pre-rally playlist on Monday night’s rally in Laconia, New Hampshire. It’s not the first time the song had been played at a Trump rally, but after news spread this week, Johnny Marr responded. Marr reposted video of the song being played at a rally last fall along with a message condemning its use: “Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now.”

You might think that Morrissey, who supported the right-wing extremist group For Britain and has become obsessed with cancel culture, would have no problem with this, but he did once tell Der Spiegel he would be willing to kill Trump “for the safety of humanity.”

As many on Twitter/X have pointed out, “Bigmouth Strikes Again” would have been a better fit, though I can definitely imagine Trump reciting the lyrics to “Please, Please, Please.”