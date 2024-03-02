Raye Breaks BRIT Awards Record With Most Wins In A Single Year

Raye was nominated for seven awards at the 2024 BRITs, breaking the record previously held by Craig David, Gorillaz, and Robbie Williams. At tonight’s show at the O2 Arena, the 26-year-old English singer broke the record for most wins in a single year with six. (Harry Styles, Adele, and Blur previously held the record with four.) Raye took home best album, best artist, best song, best new artist, best R&B act, and songwriter of the year (which was announced earlier this week). The one category she didn’t win was the fan-voted pop act, which went to Dua Lipa.

Raye, who released her first music a decade ago, brought her grandmother onstage as she accepted the album award for last year’s My 21st Century Blues. “I’m ugly crying on national television,” she said. “I’m so proud of this album, I’m in love with music. All I ever wanted to be was an artist.”

During the show Raye performed a medley of “Ice Cream Man,” “Prada,” “Escapism,” and a new song. Watch below.