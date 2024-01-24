Raye Breaks Record For Most BRIT Award Nominations In A Single Year

Raye has broken the record for most BRIT Award nominations in a single year. The English pop singer, who released her debut studio album My 21st Century Blues last year, is up for the following awards: Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year (twice!), Best New Artist, Best Pop Act, and Best R&B Act.

The previous record-holder for most BRIT Award nominations was a three-way tie between Craig David, Gorillaz, and Robbie Williams, who each had picked up six nominations apiece.

“Escapism,” one of the singles that Raye is nominated for at the BRITs, was on our Best Pop Songs Of 2023 list.

The full 2024 nominations can be seen here.