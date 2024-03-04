A week and a half ago, Bronx rapper French Montana released Mac & Cheese 5, the supposedly-final installment in a mixtape series that goes back nearly 15 years. With the tape’s release, French used a number of different tactics to inflate the album’s chart placement, including one initiative that had him accused of scamming fans. It didn’t work.

About that alleged scam: As HipHopDX reports, French Montana ran a January promotion that allowed fans to pre-order vinyl copies of Mac & Cheese 5 for five dollars. The album was due to be released 2/23, and for those vinyl copies to count toward its first-week sales, they would’ve had to ship by that release date. But Twitter users pointed out that their Mac & Cheese 5 pre-orders were being shipped to random addresses in different states. If the accusations are true, then French and his team went far enough with the scheme to provide fake shipping confirmations without actually delivering people the product they’d paid for.

In its original form, Mac & Cheese 5 includes 22 tracks, and it’s got a number of guest appearances from big stars, including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, JID, Bryson Tiller, and Meek Mill — pretty standard for a hyped-up rap record. But French also released different streaming-service versions of the mixtape, including acapella, instrumental, sped up, and slowed down versions. In its longest version, Mac & Cheese 5 has 126 tracks. French tells TMZ that he adapted the strategy from Taylor Swift, who’s able to successfully sell fans new versions of her old material and from City Girls rapper JT, who’s done the same thing with her solo single “Sideways.” But that extended version of the tape does look desperate, and that’s made French Montana into an online punching bag since the tape’s release.

Ultimately, the Mac & Cheese 5 release fell flat. When the tape came out, industry tipsheet HITS Daily Double projected that French Montana would sell 56 thousand album equivalent units, its chart number boosted by a high level of direct-to-consumer sales. (Presumably, that would be those five-dollar vinyl copies.) If projections were correct, the album would’ve debuted at #3, which would be French’s best chart placement in more than a decade. Billboard won’t unveil its full album chart until Tuesday, but the magazine reports that Mac & Cheese 5 is not among the top 10 this week. It seems likely that Billboard filtered out the sales of those vinyl copies that may have never shipped.

Instead, this week’s only top-10 debuts come from K-pop girl groups. TWICE’s With YOU-th debuts at #1, while LE SSERAFIM’s Easy comes in at #8. The rest of the top 10 includes Morgan Wallen, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, Noah Kahan, SZA, Drake, 21 Savage, and two Taylor Swift albums. Better luck next time, French Montana.