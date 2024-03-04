Right now, tons of bands from the hardcore world are messing around with the pop-punk and emo sounds of the ’00s. Those bands might be approaching those sounds from a hardcore direction, but they’re steeped in the nasal, melodic, vulnerable styles of their youth. This past weekend, I watched Long Island’s Koyo headline an extremely energetic show with likeminded bands One Step Closer and Anxious. (I’ll have more on that in this month’s hardcore column, which drops in a couple of weeks.) Now, Stand Still, another Long Island band with a similar set of influences, have dropped a new track.

Stand Still have been around for a few years, and they’ve already released two EPs, 2021’s A Practice In Patience and 2022’s In A Moment’s Notice. Right now, they’re at work on their debut LP, and they released the song “Steps Ascending” last month. Today, they’ve shared a two-song promo that includes “Steps Ascending” and “Mysticism,” a new song that might be even hookier. If you have warm feelings about the Movielife, you should hear this one. It’s below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/lp-promo-2">LP Promo by Stand Still</a>

Stand Still’s LP promo is out now on DAZE.