New Music March 4, 2024 By Chris DeVille

The longstanding UK rock band Grieving will finally release their debut album Everything Goes Right, All At Once this month. After dropping lead single “Tarpaulin” back in January, today they’re teasing the LP with a new advance track called “Puritans (The Weight).” Grieving rightly situate themselves at the intersection of “classic Dischord, early emo, and anthemic late 90’s and early 00’s indie-rock,” but on “Grieving” there’s also a blast of grunge balladry thanks to Interlaker/Lonely The Brave vocalist Dave Jakes, who goes full Vedder in his late-breaking guest spot. Listen below.

Everything Goes Right, All At Once is out 3/15 on By The Time It Gets Dark.

