A couple months ago, Buffalo Tom announced a new album, Jump Rope, and shared its lead single “Helmet.” Today, they’re back with another new song from their first LP in six years, and it’s called “New Girl Singing.”

In a statement to Flood< the band's Chris Colbourn ran down their list of influences: "‘New Girl Singing’ takes inspiration from photography, literature, and films we grew up with. Elena Ferrante, Janet Frame, Anne Sexton, Anna Magnani, Emma Bovary, Mark Cohen, Somerset Maugham’s The Razor’s Edge, and Hüsker Dü’s ‘Books About UFOs.’ Our heroine escapes her bedroom to sing her own song and start a new girl state.”

Watch a video for the track, which was inspired by Agnès Varda’s Vagabond, below.

Jump Rope is out 5/31.