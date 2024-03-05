Josh Homme Announces Sweet Stuff Benefit Feat. Beck, Dave Grohl, St. Vincent, & More

Last year, Queens Of The Stone Age released their album In Times New Roman… and toured behind it. Now, frontman Josh Homme is putting on an all-star fundraiser for the Sweet Stuff Foundation, a nonprofit that Homme and his family started in 2013. The foundation raises money for musicians and recording engineers who are dealing with illness and disability, and the shows goes down 3/20 at the Belasco in Los Angeles. Its lineup is full of big names.

For this show, Josh Homme’s guests will include his Them Crooked Vultures bandmate Dave Grohl, as well as Beck, St. Vincent, the Kills, Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders, Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Mini Mansions’ Tyler Parkford, Vivant, comedians Bill Burr and Sarah Silverman, magician Justin Willman, and Homme’s QOTSA bandmates Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman. Tennis great John McEnroe and ’80s rocker Patty Smyth are billed together, which is how I learned that John McEnroe and Patty Smyth have been married since 1997. A press release also promises “a few surprises.”