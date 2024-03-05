Portland’s Project Pabst Promises Big Thief, Billy Idol, & More For 2024

News March 5, 2024 2:07 PM By Chris DeVille

For the first time since 2017, Project Pabst will be back at Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park this summer, and they’ve assembled a nice lineup for their grand return.

On July 27 and 28, the fest will assemble headliners Big Thief and Billy Idol plus a mix of performers including T-Pain, Soccer Mommy, Jeff Rosenstock, Militarie Gun, Denzel Curry, Violent Femmes, Manchester Orchestra, Gossip, STRFKR, Shannon & The Clams, Home Front, Sweeping Promises, Miya Folick, Dehd, La Luz, Alien Boy, Kenny Mason, and Glitterfox.

Get tickets and more info here.

