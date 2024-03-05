The Madison screamo band Solvalou had just one extremely lo-fi demo track on Bandcamp before today, but now they’ve got a whole dang EP out through the great Tomb Tree Tapes. Solvalou is much more cleanly recorded (not too cleanly), which serves this band well. The increased clarity and dynamics show just how hard their music can hit. The band is fond of bludgeoning breakdowns, riffs that spiral out of control, and vocal freakouts that convey raw, unhinged energy. It’s a real good time, at least by screamy post-hardcore fans’ definition of “real good time.” Listen below.

