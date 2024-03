Last year, the Philadelphia shoegaze band Bleary Eyed released their self-titled EP, which landed on our list of 25 Great EPs From 2023. Today, they’re back with a new single, “2 True,” a kaleidoscopic whirl of guitars and muffled vocals that will certainly hit all the pleasure centers if you’re all-in on this strain of revivalism. Quite good! Check it out below.

“2 True” is out now via Born Loser Records.