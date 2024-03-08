Madonna rose to pop icon status in the 1980s, and Kylie Minogue was just a few years behind her on that trajectory. But the two stars had never performed together until last night. When Madonna’s Celebration Tour rolled into the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, Minogue joined her onstage. The pair did sort of a trailerized cover of Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic “I Will Survive,” then Minogue stuck around long enough for a quick a cappella run through her own classic “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.” Watch footage of all that below.