Future & Metro Boomin Announce Two New Collaborative Albums

Powerhouse producer Metro Boomin was behind the boards on some of Future’s biggest hits including “Jumpman” and “Mask Off,” and two most recently teamed up for a few tracks on Metro’s Heroes & Villains. Now the pair has announced two new collaborative albums.

We Don’t Trust You (the title being a play on Metro Boomin’s Future-spoken producer tag “if young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you”) will be the first to arrive. That’s out March 22, and the second comes April 12. A trailer accompanying the announcement features a voiceover: “There’s a lot of fuckin’ garbage ass rappers out here, running around. These n****s ain’t supposed to be rapping, son. This game is meant for a select, simple few. A select few, man. And that’s what it is today. I don’t give a fuck, ain’t nothin’ changed. Always remember that. Ain’t nothing change. Fuck all these n****s,” Prodigy says.

Future adds, “We don’t trust you n****s.” Lastly, 2Pac joins in with a soundbite from the 1996 film Bullet, “I don’t trust no motherfucking body.”

Watch it below.

We Don’t Trust You is out 3/22.