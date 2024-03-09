Ariana Grande Asks Stans To Stop Harassing Presumed Subjects Of Her New Songs

On Friday, Ariana Grande released her highly anticipated album eternal sunshine. It’s a personal record that follows a lot of public speculation about her breakup with spouse Dalton Gomez and about her new boyfriend Ethan Slater. Apparently fans (or, more aptly, stans) are now using the content of the songs as a basis to harass people in her life. Today, the mega-pop star posted a statement about it on her Instagram Story.

“i just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)…” she wrote. She continued: