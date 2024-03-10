Ariana Grande Sings Eternal Sunshine Songs And Billie Eilish On SNL, Drops Surprise Bonus Tracks

Ariana Grande was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, just days after releasing her new album eternal sunshine. It was her first appearance on the show since 2016, and she performed eternal sunshine tracks “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” and “imperfect for you” live for the first time. Her mother Joan Grande introduced the second song performance.

Grande also appeared in the People Pleaser Support Group sketch and a Moulin Rouge sketch, and she sang Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” throughout the Sandwich King sketch (host Josh Brolin also sang a bit of it too.)

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2024

Scarlett Johansson played Senator Katie Britt in the cold open, and there was a musical pre-tape about watching Ad Astra on a plane:

Ramy Youssef and Travis Scott were announced for the March 30 show:

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024

While he was on the show, Grande released a surprise “slightly deluxe” edition of eternal sunshine, which includes the Mariah Carey remix of “yes, and?,” an acoustic version of “imperfect for you,” an a capella version of “true story,” and a new Troye Sivan feature on “Supernatural.” It’s only available right now through her store, but here’s a YouTube of the Sivan feature: