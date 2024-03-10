On Friday night, the Strokes headlined a benefit concert for Chicago congressional candidate Kina Collins, which took place at the Credit Union 1 Arena. It’s the second time that the band has performed to support Collins — they also did an intimate show in 2022. This weekend’s show took place on Collins’ birthday, and the Strokes broke out some live rarities. They did “You Talk Way Too Much” from Room On Fire for the first time since 2015 and “The Way It Is” for the first time since 2019, and they did the Future Present Past EP’s “Drag Queen” for the first time since 2017. Check out video of the whole set below.

SETLIST:

“Selfless”

“Hard To Explain”

“You Talk Way Too Much” (first time since 2015)

“The Adults Are Talking”

“Take It Or Leave It”

“Drag Queen” (first time since 2017)

“Bad Decisions”

“The Way It Is” (first time since 2019)

“Last Nite”

“Juicebox”

“Is This It”

“New York City Cops”

“Call It Fate, Call It Karma”

“Soma”

“Someday”

“Reptilia”