Liam Gallagher Gives Jonathan Ross Update On His New Thai Rescue Dog: “I Don’t Want To Go On Tour No More”

Last year, Liam Gallagher made headlines after adopting a rescue dog from Thailand named Buttons. Appearing alongside current collaborator John Squire, the former Oasis singer talked about his life with Buttons on The Jonathan Ross show last night: “I don’t want to go on tour no more,” he said. “I want to stay home now.”

When asked if he would bring Buttons out on the road, he responded: “Uh… no, no, I don’t feel, I don’t know if she would like it, man.” And when asked if he would adopt another dog: “No, I’m just going to keep it as it is because she’s perfect. Don’t want to be spoiling the party, know what I mean?”

Gallagher was, of course, also asked about his relationship with brother Noel, who he reiterated that he hasn’t spoken to since 2009. When asked whether an Oasis reunion was happening, he responded: “Not this week, no.” Gallagher and Squire also performed “Mars To Liverpool” live for the first time. Watch videos of everything below.