Mandy (Melkbelly’s Miranda Winters) – “High School Boyfriend”

New Music March 11, 2024 10:26 AM By James Rettig

Melkbelly’s Miranda Winters has dropped the stray solo release over the years, including her 2018 tape Xobeci, What Grows Here? and a pair of 2020 singles. Today, Winters is announcing her debut full-length under the name Mandy — it’s called Lawn Girl and it’ll be out at the end of April — and she’s sharing its lead single “High School Boyfriend.”

Winters said the track is “a revenge fantasy song about the embarrassment of sincerity and waiting so long to say something that by the time it comes out you’re yelling. It’s a ballad for teenage girls everywhere.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Forsythia”
02 “High School Boyfriend”
03 “Elder Fire”
04 “Mickey”
05 “Ms Appear”
06 “Now That I’m A Woman”
07 “A Series Of Small Explosions”
08 “Acid Base”
09 “Come On And Do Thee Exist”

Lawn Girl is out 4/26 via Exploding In Sound Records.

