Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time Breaks Record For Most Weeks At #1 For A Country Album

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time has broken the record for the most weeks spent at #1 on the Billboard 200 for a country album. As Billboard reports, with this past week’s chart, One Thing At A Time has notched 19 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot, surpassing Garth Brooks’ Ropin’ The Wind, which spent 18 nonconsecutive weeks at #1 between 1991 and 1992. This week, One Week At A Time earned 68,000 equivalent album units, most of them derived from streaming.

One Thing At A Time debuted at the top of the chart a year ago, on March 18, 2023. It spent its first 12 weeks at #1, and has sporadically been in and out of the top spot since then, with single-week runs in October, January, and February. It’s never gone below #6 in the 53 charts that it has appeared on.