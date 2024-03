It’s March, aka 311 Day to those in the know, and the folks over at NPR recently had the band in for a Tiny Desk Concert, which has dropped today in celebration of the occasion. “This kind of reminds me of being in my dad’s basement, being back next to the pool table, but it smells better here,” band leader Nick Hexum said of the performance space. They did four tracks: “Beautiful Disaster,” “All Mixed Up,” “Amber,” and “Down.” Watch below.