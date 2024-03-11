10cc Announce First US Tour In Over 30 Years

The British band 10cc started in 1972, and they released nine richly produced albums in quick succession before breaking up in 1983. The band scored three chart-topping hits in the UK, and one of those songs, the spaced-out and vaguely unsettling pop masterpiece “I’m Not In Love,” was also a huge US hit. 10cc reunited in the ’90s and released a few more albums, and a version of the band has been intermittently active since then. Now, 10cc are getting ready to tour North America for the first time in more than 30 years.

It should be noted that the current version of 10cc only features one original member, singer and multi-instrumentalist Graham Gouldman. (Gouldman co-wrote all of 10cc’s big hits, and he also wrote hits for the Yardbirds, the Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, and others.) This touring version of 10cc also has drummer Paul Burgess, who’s been a touring member of the band since 1973, and guitarist Rick Fenn, who joined up in 1976. Check out the American dates for 10cc’s Ultimate, Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour below.

TOUR DATES:

7/24 – Montclair, NJ @ Welmont Theatre

7/25 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

7/26 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

7/27 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

7/29 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

7/30 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

8/01 – St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

8/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

8/03 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

8/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

8/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Toby Theater at Newfields

8/06 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

8/08 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

8/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre

8/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

8/12 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

8/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway

8/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts