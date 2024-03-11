THING Festival 2024 Has St. Vincent, Ethel Cain, Earl Sweatshirt, & More

THING, the Washington music festival that rose from the ashes of Sasquatch, will return this summer. The fest is going down at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, WA from Aug. 9-11, with headliners St. Vincent, Toro Y Moi, and Black Pumas. Also on deck: Spoon, Ethel Cain, Earl Sweatshirt, Killer Mike, Stephen Sanchez, Shakey Graves, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Tim Heidecker, Militarie Gun, Sofia Kourtesis, Ratboys, CMAT, McKinley Dixon, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 15, at 10AM PT. Get more info here.