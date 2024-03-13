Right now, improbable pop star Mitski is getting ready to tour some truly huge venues, and most of her shows in those spaces are already sold out. The first shows that Mitski played behind her 2023 album The Land Is Inhospitable But So Are We were acoustic gigs in relatively intimate venues like New York’s Town Hall. At one of her Town Hall shows last year, Mitski covered Pete Seeger’s old environmentalist folk song “Coyote, My Little Brother.” Today, she’s released a live-in-studio version of that cover.

Today, Mitski drops a new Spotify Single. It’s got her doing a lovely acoustic version of “Buffalo Replaced,” a deep cut from The Land Is Inhospitable But So Are We. As the B-side, she’s reprised her version of “Coyote, My Little Brother.” The folk singer Peter La Farge wrote that song, and his contemporary Pete Seeger popularized it with his 1966 recording. It’s a tender number about the ways that mankind devastates things for other species.

On her version of “Coyote, My Little Brother,” Mitski sings the same uncanny high notes that Pete Seeger hit in his version of the song. Her reading of the song is poised, hushed, and reverent, and it gives me goosebumps. Below, listen to Mitski’s Spotify Single and Pete Seeger’s 1966 take on the song.

The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We is out now on Dead Oceans.