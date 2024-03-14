Boeckner – “Dead Tourists”

Boeckner – “Dead Tourists”

Alison Green

New Music March 14, 2024 10:19 AM By Chris DeVille

Boeckner, the new solo project of Wolf Parade/Handsome Furs/Divine Fits/Operators guy Dan Boeckner, will release a self-titled debut album tomorrow. But first, one more single to go along with “Lose” and “Euphoria.”

This one’s called “Dead Tourists.” Boeckner co-wrote it with Jeremy Gaudet of Kiwi Jr., and it comes with a “Poltergeist-meets-Beetlejuice-inspired” music video directed by Sasha Solodukhina. If you’ve ever rocked with Boeckner over the course of the past two decades, you’ll probably enjoy this tune. Watch below.

Boeckner is out 3/15 on Sub Pop.

