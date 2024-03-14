Circle Jerks And Descendents Cover Each Other On New Split EP

Circle Jerks and Descendents are kicking off a joint tour this week, which will run through the middle of April, and today they’ve announced a new EP called You Got Your Descendents In My Circle Jerks, where each band covers the other’s songs. Descendents took on three Circle Jerks tracks — “Red Tape,” “I Just Want Some Skank,” and “Beverly Hills” — while Circle Jerks did two of the Descendents’, “Kabuki Girl” and “Hope.”

There’s a commercial for the EP, which features Descendents’ Milo Aukerman, Circle Jerks’ Keith Morris, photographer Edward Colver, skateboarder Steve Olson, Ian Svenonius, and more.

The split is only available on vinyl for now — you can order it here or pick up a special variant at their upcoming shows. Check out the commercial below.

TOUR DATES:

03/15 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre (SOLD OUT)

03/16 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater (SOLD OUT)

03/17 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

03/19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

03/20 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

03/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s (SOLD OUT)

03/23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

03/24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

03/26 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

03/27 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

03/29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

03/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live (SOLD OUT)

03/31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues (SOLD OUT)

04/02 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Heaven (SOLD OUT)

04/03 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

04/05 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

04/06 – Richmond, VA – The National (SOLD OUT)

04/07 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live (SOLD OUT)

04/09 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place (SOLD OUT)

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

04/12 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

04/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (SOLD OUT)

w/ Adolescents

You Got Your Descendents In My Circle Jerks is out via Trust Records.